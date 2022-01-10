Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,613,000 after purchasing an additional 52,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,315,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,261,000 after purchasing an additional 617,201 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $106.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average is $109.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

