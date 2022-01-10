Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

