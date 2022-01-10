Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,960 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after buying an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

ATVI stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

