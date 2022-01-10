Commerce Bank Sells 124 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NXST opened at $155.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.41. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total value of $30,647,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,251 shares of company stock worth $44,016,377 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

