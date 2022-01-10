Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.11. 14,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,237. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

