Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $148.93 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.62 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

