Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

