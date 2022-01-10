Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.