Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 161 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,679,000 after purchasing an additional 481,072 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 288,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 230,316 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,640,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,274,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 211,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 140,447 shares during the period.

VGLT opened at $86.11 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

