Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,592 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PLBY Group worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PLBY Group by 211.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $1,478,000.

PLBY opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

