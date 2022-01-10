Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,070,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after buying an additional 298,374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

