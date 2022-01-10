Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,367 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after purchasing an additional 881,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,009,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,024,000 after purchasing an additional 230,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,037,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 87,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.