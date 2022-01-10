Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Inseego worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 264,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.54. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ashish Sharma bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

