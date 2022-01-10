Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,966 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 10,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $40,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 12,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,433.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,167 shares of company stock worth $140,382 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

