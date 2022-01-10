Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 723,480 Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 723,480 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Neptune Wellness Solutions worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 127,029 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 191.7% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 300,893 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEPT. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NEPT opened at $0.39 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.23.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 426.60% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

