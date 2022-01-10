Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 413 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

PBE stock opened at $65.28 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52 week low of $64.64 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

