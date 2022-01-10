Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 56,502 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 83.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,502 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,415,000 after buying an additional 335,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,553,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONLN opened at $54.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $93.45.

