Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Community Bank System alerts:

CBU traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $64.24 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Community Bank System by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Community Bank System by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.