Comparing CI&T (NYSE:CINT) & Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Amdocs 16.05% 15.52% 8.67%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CI&T and Amdocs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 Amdocs 0 1 1 0 2.50

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 62.86%. Amdocs has a consensus target price of $90.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.52%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Amdocs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI&T and Amdocs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $185.57 million 7.94 $24.76 million N/A N/A Amdocs $4.29 billion 2.30 $688.37 million $5.30 14.19

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Summary

Amdocs beats CI&T on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

