Comparing Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) and BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) and BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Item 9 Labs and BIOLASE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Item 9 Labs $8.12 million 12.11 -$12.27 million N/A N/A BIOLASE $22.78 million 2.73 -$16.83 million ($0.15) -2.71

Item 9 Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIOLASE.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Item 9 Labs and BIOLASE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIOLASE 0 0 3 0 3.00

Item 9 Labs presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.95%. BIOLASE has a consensus target price of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 404.93%. Given BIOLASE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BIOLASE is more favorable than Item 9 Labs.

Risk and Volatility

Item 9 Labs has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIOLASE has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Item 9 Labs and BIOLASE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Item 9 Labs -49.00% -12.20% -10.29% BIOLASE -48.22% -74.97% -35.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of BIOLASE shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Item 9 Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of BIOLASE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BIOLASE beats Item 9 Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. The Diode systems perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

