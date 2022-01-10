Comparing Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vivid Seats and Gambling.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 11.30 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vivid Seats.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vivid Seats and Gambling.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 1 4 0 2.80 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vivid Seats presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.10%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.32%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A Gambling.com Group 47.66% 41.78% 33.19%

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Vivid Seats on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

