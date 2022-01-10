Compass Diversified Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

CODI opened at $28.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CODI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compass Diversified stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Compass Diversified worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

