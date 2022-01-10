Compound Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $187.41 or 0.00450926 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $84.23 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,324,008 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

