Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives C$5.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$4.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$354.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.62. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$6.74.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$42,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 620,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,634,897.76. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total value of C$62,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,796,818.40.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.