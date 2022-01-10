Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 121,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 377,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 109,045 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000.

GNR opened at $55.79 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92.

