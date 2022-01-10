Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,689 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 200,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 185,734 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,309,000 after purchasing an additional 118,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $158.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.75. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

