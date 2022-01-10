Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Raised to C$2.75

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

TSE:CFF remained flat at $C$2.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.93. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$1.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.31 million and a PE ratio of 3.02.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$47.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conifex Timber will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.