Connable Office Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,086 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in Linde by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Linde by 142.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Linde by 49.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after buying an additional 519,393 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.73.

Shares of LIN traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $331.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,594. The company has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.10. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

