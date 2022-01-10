Connable Office Inc. Cuts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,680. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.89 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

