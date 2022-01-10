Connable Office Inc. Decreases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $213,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.8% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $563,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $9.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.96. 9,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,220. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

