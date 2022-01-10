Connable Office Inc. Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Connable Office Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after buying an additional 12,326,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,876,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.13. The stock had a trading volume of 228,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,670. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

