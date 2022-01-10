Connable Office Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.95. 18,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,160. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.84 and its 200 day moving average is $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

