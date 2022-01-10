Connable Office Inc. Sells 31 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $883.06.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $26.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $748.66. 3,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,540. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $806.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $814.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.