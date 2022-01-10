Contrasting Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) & Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maverix Metals and Contango Ore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $38.58 million 15.20 $23.72 million $0.18 22.33 Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A ($2.23) -11.59

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Contango Ore. Contango Ore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Maverix Metals and Contango Ore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Contango Ore 0 0 0 1 4.00

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Contango Ore.

Risk & Volatility

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contango Ore has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Contango Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 47.26% 5.12% 4.83% Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Contango Ore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Contango Ore on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc. engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

