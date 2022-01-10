Contrasting Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) & Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nicox and Oriental Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicox 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oriental Land 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nicox and Oriental Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicox $16.47 million 5.61 -$20.67 million N/A N/A Oriental Land $1.61 billion 34.72 -$509.39 million ($0.22) -139.73

Nicox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oriental Land.

Risk and Volatility

Nicox has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nicox and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicox N/A N/A N/A Oriental Land -18.27% -5.05% -3.67%

Summary

Nicox beats Oriental Land on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel. The Others segment includes land development operations. The company was founded by Chiharu Kawasaki and Hideo Edo on July 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

