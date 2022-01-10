Contrasting Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) & Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences $16.60 million 20.45 -$68.88 million ($0.52) -5.60 Xeris Pharmaceuticals $20.16 million 8.44 -$91.14 million ($1.51) -1.70

Selecta Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xeris Pharmaceuticals. Selecta Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xeris Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Selecta Biosciences and Xeris Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 137.11%. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $7.47, indicating a potential upside of 191.67%. Given Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xeris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Selecta Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences -79.55% N/A -33.74% Xeris Pharmaceuticals -267.90% -382.91% -60.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation. The firm’s proprietary pipeline includes SVP-enabled enzyme, oncology and gene therapies. The company was founded by Omid C. Farokhzad, Robert S. Langer Jr., and Ulrich von Andrian in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

