Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 42,715 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,715 shares during the period. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDOW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 967,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 284,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000.

Shares of EDOW stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,460. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03.

