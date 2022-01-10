Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,406,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 830,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,983 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 148,732 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 232,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,530,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.47. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

