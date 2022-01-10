Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.7% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $55.47. 324,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,479,816. The company has a market cap of $227.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.