Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 306 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

DGRO traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.29. 10,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,979. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63.

