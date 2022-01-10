Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,084,000 after buying an additional 126,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,493,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,760. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average of $118.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

