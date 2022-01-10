Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 43.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
