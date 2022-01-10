Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.41.

Shares of COST stock opened at $532.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $538.16 and a 200 day moving average of $476.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.