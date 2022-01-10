Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.00 ($77.27).

Several brokerages have weighed in on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($103.41) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of ETR 1COV traded up €0.62 ($0.70) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €57.48 ($65.32). The stock had a trading volume of 709,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.30. Covestro has a 52-week low of €49.30 ($56.02) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($71.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

