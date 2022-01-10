Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth about $304,600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth about $15,668,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8,371.2% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,329,000 after buying an additional 1,255,679 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 221.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,675,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 1,153,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth about $10,570,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

