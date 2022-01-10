Credit Suisse Group Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $140.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EW. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.10.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $122.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,901 shares of company stock worth $20,007,114 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

