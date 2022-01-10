Critical Analysis: Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) versus Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Vivid Seats’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 11.30 $15.15 million N/A N/A Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vivid Seats.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gambling.com Group and Vivid Seats, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vivid Seats 0 1 4 0 2.80

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.32%. Vivid Seats has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.10%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 47.66% 41.78% 33.19% Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Vivid Seats on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

