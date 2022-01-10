Critical Contrast: Track Group (TRCK) vs. The Competition

Track Group (OTCMKTS: TRCK) is one of 45 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Track Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Track Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Track Group Competitors 155 609 1010 42 2.52

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Track Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Track Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Track Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Track Group 8.68% 424.91% 19.48% Track Group Competitors -29.89% 14.22% -2.23%

Risk & Volatility

Track Group has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Track Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.23, suggesting that their average share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Track Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Track Group $39.66 million $3.44 million 6.69 Track Group Competitors $354.85 million $5.32 million -40.11

Track Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Track Group. Track Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Track Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Track Group competitors beat Track Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. The firm also develops and sells a variety of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. It offers Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking devices, device-agnostic operating system, portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings. The company was founded by James J. Dalton and David G. Derrick in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

