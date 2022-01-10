Critical Survey: First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kura Sushi USA and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus target price of $69.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.36%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.93%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -6.12% -24.92% -9.63% First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and First Watch Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.89 million 8.32 -$10.30 million ($0.59) -94.37 First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.64 -$49.68 million N/A N/A

Kura Sushi USA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Kura Sushi USA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

