Critical Survey: LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) vs. Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LivePerson and Definitive Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -19.73% -33.52% -8.27% Definitive Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LivePerson and Definitive Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $366.62 million 6.27 -$107.59 million ($1.29) -25.16 Definitive Healthcare $118.32 million N/A -$51.16 million N/A N/A

Definitive Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivePerson.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of LivePerson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LivePerson and Definitive Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 0 3 9 0 2.75 Definitive Healthcare 0 6 4 0 2.40

LivePerson currently has a consensus target price of $68.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.52%. Definitive Healthcare has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 82.16%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Definitive Healthcare.

Summary

LivePerson beats Definitive Healthcare on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

